Once again, the Cleveland Browns are in the market for a head coach. As the coaching search continues to roll on, the team just announced that it will interview one of the best coordinators in football today.

Next up to meet with the Browns is Robert Saleh, the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

Saleh is currently in his third year on San Francisco’s coaching staff. Prior to joining Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, he spent time with the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers have the second-best defense in football when it comes to yards allowed per game. Saleh has found ways to keep the defense playing at a high level despite dealing with multiple injuries.

San Francisco clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win last Sunday over Seattle. Since the team has a first-round bye, Saleh is spending his Saturday with the Browns.

Cleveland confirmed that Saleh will be interviewing for the head coach opening later today.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam has stated that he’s looking for a candidate with head coaching experience. Even though Saleh doesn’t fit that description, it makes sense to interview one of the most popular coaches on the market.

So far the Browns have interviewed Mike McCarthy, Greg Roman and Eric Bienemy.

We’ll continue providing updates on Cleveland’s coaching search.