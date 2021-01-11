Browns Show How Fans Welcomed Them Home On Sunday Night

For the time being, the Cleveland Browns will no longer be the “lovable losers” of the NFL.

With an upset win on Sunday night over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns captured their first postseason victory since 1994. Cleveland’s defense scored a touchdown and forced five turnovers on their way to a 48-37 rout of Mike Tomlin’s Steelers.

The Browns leapt out to an unbelievable 28-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to three Pittsburgh giveaways. The Steelers headed the wrong direction almost immediately as an erroneous snap went over Ben Roethlisberger’s head and into the end zone on the first play of the game. Cleveland recovered and the rout was on.

From there, Roethlisberger overthrew two wide receivers, resulting in two Brown interceptions. Baker Mayfield turned both turnovers into touchdowns to give Cleveland a comfortable four-score lead. The third-year quarterback would end his first playoff game with 263 yards and three touchdowns.

After going into halftime with a 35-10 lead, the Browns seemed to get complacent. Interim head coach Mike Priefer dialed back his defensive scheme, allowing the Steelers to score 13 consecutive points and claw back into the ballgame. However, Cleveland finally responded with a touchdown of their own on the opening drive of the fourth quarter, all but sealing their victory.

Needless to say, the Browns fanbase was ecstatic. After decades of heartbreak, that saw numerous head coach and quarterbacks pass through Cleveland, the beloved NFL franchise finally broke through. So, Browns fans did the only thing they could think of to celebrate.

Many waited outside the team facility until three in the morning on Monday to welcome their team home.

3 a.m. and our fans were there to welcome us home. We have the best fans. 🧡#WeWantMore pic.twitter.com/cWLFklozlT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2021

Cleveland’s victory set up a Divisional round match-up with the No. 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs. Although Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid will enter the game as heavy favorites, the Browns might have a trick or two still up their sleeves.

Who knows what the fanbase might do if Cleveland can pull off another playoff upset.

The Browns will play the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 3:05 p.m ET on CBS.