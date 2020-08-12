The Spun

Browns Showing Interest In Veteran NFL Offensive Lineman

A closeup of a Cleveland Browns helmet on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns put an emphasis on upgrading their offensive line this year, which is exactly why the team signed Jack Conklin and drafted Jedrick Wills. Unfortunately, the team did lose some depth on its offensive line to the reserve/opt-out list.

Back in July, offensive guard Drew Forbes and offensive tackle Drake Dorbeck both opted out of the season due to concerns over COVID-19. Shortly after they made their decisions public, offensive linemen Colby Gossett and Malcolm Pridgeon joined the opt-out list.

Well, it appears help could be on the way for Cleveland. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are bringing in Ronald Leary for a visit with the hope of signing him if his workout goes well.

Leary has started 76 games over the course of his career with the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos. He’d add experience and versatility to Cleveland’s offensive line.

Last season, Leary appeared in 12 games for Denver.

The Broncos declined the team option on Leary’s contract earlier this year. Since the NFL has lifted its ban on tryouts, the veteran offensive guard can now explore his options.

It’s unlikely that Leary would immediately start for the Browns, but he’d be a great backup behind Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

We’ll see if the Browns and Leary can come to an agreement at some point this week.


