Browns Sign Notable Former Second Round Draft Pick

A Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field.PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After what many consider what was one of the strongest showings in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns have since added another player to their roster.

The Browns have signed defensive tackle Malik McDowell, according to NFL insider Field Yates. The Seattle Seahawks selected McDowell in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

McDowell infamously never played in a game during his rookie season. In fact, he didn’t even make it to training camp. The Michigan State alum was injured in an ATV accident in the summer of 2017. He was then arrested for a DUI later that year. That wasn’t the only off-field trouble he ran into, either. McDowell left the NFL in 2018. He never played in a game for Seattle.

The Browns are giving the former Seahawk another shot in the NFL. We’ll see if he’s able to make the most of his second chance.

Despite the off-field trouble that’s surrounded Malik McDowell since he entered the league, many still believe he could make an impact in the NFL. The Browns clearly believe he has high upside.

In three seasons at Michigan State, McDowell totaled 88 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks for the Spartans defense. Talent has never been the question here.

McDowell has immense upside, but hasn’t been able to stay out of trouble. After taking a few years off, perhaps he’s renewed his commitment to football. The Browns are at least hoping so.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.