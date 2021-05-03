Browns Sign Notable Former Second Round Draft Pick

After what many consider what was one of the strongest showings in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns have since added another player to their roster.

The Browns have signed defensive tackle Malik McDowell, according to NFL insider Field Yates. The Seattle Seahawks selected McDowell in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

McDowell infamously never played in a game during his rookie season. In fact, he didn’t even make it to training camp. The Michigan State alum was injured in an ATV accident in the summer of 2017. He was then arrested for a DUI later that year. That wasn’t the only off-field trouble he ran into, either. McDowell left the NFL in 2018. He never played in a game for Seattle.

The Browns are giving the former Seahawk another shot in the NFL. We’ll see if he’s able to make the most of his second chance.

The Browns have signed DT Malik McDowell, a 2017 second round pick of the Seahawks out of Michigan State. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 3, 2021

Despite the off-field trouble that’s surrounded Malik McDowell since he entered the league, many still believe he could make an impact in the NFL. The Browns clearly believe he has high upside.

In three seasons at Michigan State, McDowell totaled 88 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks for the Spartans defense. Talent has never been the question here.

McDowell has immense upside, but hasn’t been able to stay out of trouble. After taking a few years off, perhaps he’s renewed his commitment to football. The Browns are at least hoping so.