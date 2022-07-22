Browns Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It was reported on Thursday that Josh Rosen would sign a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, that move became official.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, spent the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He finished the year with just 19 passing yards and two interceptions.

The belief is that Rosen will come to training camp and compete with the rest of the quarterbacks behind Deshaun Watson on the depth chart.

At the moment, there are plenty of fans who are unfazed by this signing.

Of course, there are some fans who are hopeful Rosen will get the chance to turn his NFL career around.

Rosen, 25, entered the NFL with a ton of promise, but he has been unable to establish himself on a single team.

Since 2018, Rosen has been with five different organizations. That's obviously not going to help out his development.

Perhaps this upcoming stint in Cleveland will allow Rosen to get his career on the right track.