Browns Star Appeared To Get Injured At Practice Thursday

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

During this Thursday's practice session, Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was spotted walking slowly off the field and into the locker room.

According to May Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Ward was being checked by the team's trainers before officially leaving the practice field.

An official update on Ward's status has not been announced at this time.

The Browns gave Ward a five-year, $100.5 million extension this offseason in large part because he has been such an integral part of their secondary.

While it's too early to determine the severity of Ward's injury, Browns fans are anxiously waiting to find out.

Last season, Ward had 43 combined tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions.

Ward should have another stellar year for the Browns as long as he stays healthy.