Browns DE Myles Garrett Provides Update On Injury

It was evident throughout Monday night’s game that Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was not at 100 percent. Following the loss, Garrett provided an update on his health.

Garrett told reporters that he’s dealing with a sore groin. He said it’s a new injury, but added that he doesn’t feel sorry for himself because “everybody’s playing through something.”

As for whether or not he’ll miss time, it’s safe to say Garrett plans on playing this Saturday against the Packers.

“You’re going to have to kill me to take me off that field,” Garrett said, via Ashley Bastock. “Or you’re going to have to break my leg and take me completely out.”

Garrett has been the heart and soul of the Browns’ defense this season. The former No. 1 overall pick has 48 tackles and 15 sacks through 14 games.

The Browns’ loss this Monday to the Raiders was costly to say the least. With the loss, the Browns fall to 7-7 and 12th in the AFC playoff picture.

Despite this setback, Garrett is still confident the Browns can make the playoffs.

“The goal is to win out,” he told reporters, via 92.3 The Fan. “Destiny is in our favor if we do what we need to.”

Garrett will need to play at an elite level if the Browns want to beat the Packers on Saturday.