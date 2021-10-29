Browns Star Not Practicing On Friday, 2 Days Before Game vs. Steelers

Last week, Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward left the field early against the Denver Broncos due to a hamstring injury. As of right now, it seems like that injury may keep him off the field this weekend.

For the third day in a row, Ward didn’t practice for the Browns. That’s a sign that his hamstring isn’t close to 100 percent.

Ward has been very steady for the Browns since entering the NFL in 2018. His absence would certainly affect Cleveland’s ability to slow down Pittsburgh’s receiving corps.

The Browns haven’t officially ruled out Ward for this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they have called up cornerback Herb Miller to the active roster as an insurance policy.

If Ward is unable to suit up this weekend, rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will most likely be matched up against Steelers wideout Chase Claypool. That’ll definitely be a one-on-one matchup worth monitoring.

#Browns calling up CB Herb Miller to active roster. CB Denzel Ward not practicing again today. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 29, 2021

Ward isn’t the only marquee name on the Browns’ injury report. Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Chubb, Jadeveon Clowney, Baker Mayfield and Jedrick Wills are dealing with injuries as well.

Fortunately for the Browns, it appears Chubb and Mayfield will return to the starting lineup this Sunday.

Kickoff for the Browns-Steelers game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.