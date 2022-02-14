The Spun

Browns Star Reacts To Odell Beckham’s Touchdown Tonight

Jarvis Landry on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns jogs across the field after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Super Bowl 56 officially kicked off earlier tonight as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals fight for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Neither team was able to do much on their first drive. The Rams went three-and-out one their first possession and the Bengals turned the ball over on downs during their first possession.

Not long later, though the first touchdown of the game was scored by Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Of course, everyone wanted to know what the Cleveland Browns thought of that.

Well, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has that covered.

“Nothing like being at the game, seeing the coverage indicator and knowing the ball was going to #3 Pre Snap Hahahaa,” Landry said after the touchdown.

OBJ has been a major part of the Rams’ postseason success en route to a trip to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles holds a 7-0 lead, but the Bengals aren’t out of this thing yet.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.