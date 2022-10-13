Browns Star Reveals He's Out For 'Revenge' This Weekend

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will face off this weekend, 11 months after their last meeting.

That game, a 45-7 Patriots win in Foxboro on November 14, 2021, is one many Browns would like to forget. Not Greg Newsome II.

Newsome told reporters today that the Browns "need revenge" for last year's beat down, which came back to haunt the team in the playoff race.

“I just think when you have to take a loss like that, like we did last year, it was embarrassing losing like that,” Newsome said. “You never want to be embarrassed. I think the competitors we have on this team, you never want to see a game, an outcome like that whether it is a loss. You never want to see a loss where you just get completely blew out.”

This year's Browns-Patriots game might have some early playoff implications as well. Both teams are 2-3 and could use a victory to avoid putting themselves in a bigger hole.

New England will likely be starting fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback for a second-straight game. Zappe played well in place of Mac Jones in last week's win over the Detroit Lions.

Jones (ankle sprain) returned to practice the last two days but worked only in a limited capacity.

[ NESN ]