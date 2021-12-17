Report: Another Key Browns Starter Has Tested Positive

The Cleveland Browns have already placed a plethora of impact players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the hits just keep on coming. ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin just announced that Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has just tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Browns have lost another starter for the Raiders game: Jadeveon Clowney has tested positive for Covid,” Martin tweeted on Friday afternoon.

At this point, the Browns are running out of players for Saturday’s game against the Raiders. On Friday, the team announced that Grant Delpit, A.J. Green, Ronnie Harrison, Case Keenum and Jacob Phillips tested positive.

Earlier this week, Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and several others were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The #Browns have lost another starter for the #Raiders game: Jadeveon Clowney has tested positive for Covid. — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 17, 2021

The NFL hasn’t rescheduled the Browns-Raiders game, but ESPN’s Dan Graziano said discussions about the schedule are being held behind closed doors.

“I am being told there have been NFL/NFLPA discussions today about rescheduling Saturday’s Raiders-Browns game, likely to Monday or Tuesday,” Graziano said. “A decision could be announced within the next hour, before Raiders are scheduled to travel to Cleveland.”

I am being told there have been NFL/NFLPA discussions today about rescheduling Saturday’s Raiders-Browns game, likely to Monday or Tuesday. A decision could be announced within the next hour, before Raiders are scheduled to travel to Cleveland. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 17, 2021

Kickoff for the Browns-Raiders game is currently set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

If the NFL moves this game to Monday or Tuesday, that would give the Browns time to settle their COVID-19 outbreak.