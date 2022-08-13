Browns Starting Offensive Lineman Carted Off After Potentially Serious Injury

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns won their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it unfortunately came with a cost.

During the second play of the game, Browns center Nick Harris suffered an injury to his right knee. He had to be carted off the field.

Harris' knee buckled while facing a bullrush from the Jaguars' defensive line. He was on the ground for several minutes before he was taken to the locker room.

After the game was over, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Harris would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury.

Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Washington, has appeared in 23 games over the past two seasons.

If Harris has to miss time this season, Ethan Pocic will most likely slide into the starting lineup.

"I hate to see it for him," Pocic said when asked about Harris' injury, via Akron Beacon Journal. "It always next-man-up. You just go out there and compete. That's really what it's all about."

The Browns should know more about Harris' status later this afternoon.