Everyone Made The Same Joke About The Browns Last Night

The Cleveland Browns came to Pittsburgh and absolutely dominated the Steelers on way to a win in the AFC Wild Card round.

Cleveland dominated Pittsburgh, 48-37, in a game that was not as close as the final score indicates. The Browns raced out to a 28-0 lead and never looked back, leading by two-plus scores for basically the entire game.

This was a cathartic performance by the Browns, who hadn’t played in the playoffs in more than a decade. For years, Cleveland has seen Pittsburgh dominate the division and make deep playoff runs. Now, it was the Browns’ turn to return the favor, blowing out the Steelers on their home field.

The Browns’ Sunday night performance reminded everyone of what Bane did to Heinz Field in The Dark Knight Rises. The superhero villain literally blows up Heinz Field as he takes over the city of Gotham.

Everyone was making jokes about that scene as the Browns took the Steelers to the woodshed.

Thankfully, the Browns’ beatdown of the Steelers was much less violent than Bane’s takeover of Heinz Field in the movie.

Cleveland will now attempt to take down Kansas City, as the Browns will play the Chiefs in the Divisional Round on Sunday.