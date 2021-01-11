NFL World Reacts To The Browns Beating The Steelers

The Spun

Congratulations, Cleveland.

Browns fans have experienced some major agony over the years, but the AFC North franchise finally gave them a real reason to cheer on Sunday night.

Cleveland avoided a second half collapse against Pittsburgh, as the Browns beat the Steelers, 48-37, in the AFC Wild Card round on Sunday evening.

The Browns advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, where they will face the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs.

Before worrying about Patrick Mahomes and Co., though, Browns fans can enjoy this well-earned playoff victory.

While this is a huge win for the Browns, it could be a turning point for the Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger could be on the verge of retirement and, despite his big passing yards on Sunday night, did not play very well for most of the game.

Will the Steelers look to move in a new direction in the offseason? Pittsburgh has major questions to answer about its offense moving forward.

The Browns, meanwhile, will look to advance to the AFC Championship Game with a win over the Chiefs in the Divisional Round next weekend.

Good luck with that, Cleveland.


