NFL World Reacts To The Browns Beating The Steelers

Congratulations, Cleveland.

Browns fans have experienced some major agony over the years, but the AFC North franchise finally gave them a real reason to cheer on Sunday night.

Cleveland avoided a second half collapse against Pittsburgh, as the Browns beat the Steelers, 48-37, in the AFC Wild Card round on Sunday evening.

The Browns advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, where they will face the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs.

Before worrying about Patrick Mahomes and Co., though, Browns fans can enjoy this well-earned playoff victory.

Congratulations to the @Browns

Last playoff win 1994!!!

Last playoff win on the road?…1969 at Dallas!! Crazy. As passionate and deserving fan base that exists. This coming from a Bengals fan most my life. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 11, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS, BROWNS FANS. YOU PAID A LOAD OF DUES FOR THIS NIGHT, ONE OF YOUR GREATEST IN TEAM HISTORY. TONIGHT, YOU BIG-BROTHERED THE STEELERS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 11, 2021

Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski will return to his team this week and coach next Sunday at Kansas City. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2021

Life as a Browns fan this season: pic.twitter.com/p8txnZolX1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 11, 2021

While this is a huge win for the Browns, it could be a turning point for the Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger could be on the verge of retirement and, despite his big passing yards on Sunday night, did not play very well for most of the game.

Will the Steelers look to move in a new direction in the offseason? Pittsburgh has major questions to answer about its offense moving forward.

The Browns, meanwhile, will look to advance to the AFC Championship Game with a win over the Chiefs in the Divisional Round next weekend.

Good luck with that, Cleveland.