Browns Pass Rusher Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Not only did the Cleveland Browns fall short to the Las Vegas Raiders this Monday night, they lost one of their pass rushers in the process.

During the third quarter of the Browns-Raiders game, defensive end Takk McKinley was carted off to the locker room due to a leg injury. Moments ago, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an update on McKinley’s injury.

According to Rapoport, the Browns fear that McKinley suffered a torn Achilles. If that ends up being the diagnosis for McKinley, he will miss the rest of the 2021 season.

“Browns pass-rusher Takk McKinley is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles, source said. He’ll have an MRI in the morning to determine if that is the case,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

This would be a really tough pill to swallow for McKinley, who is having a solid year in Cleveland.

McKinley, a former first-round pick from UCLA, entered Week 15 with 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Though he wasn’t a starter for the Browns this season, he proved that he can be a nice rotational piece.

The Browns should have an update on McKinley’s injury once his MRI results are in. Hopefully, his injury isn’t as serious as the team fears it is.