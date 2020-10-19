Browns TE David Njoku Addresses Today’s Trade Rumor

There’s a report suggesting Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku wants to be traded before the deadline. Njoku addressed the report on Twitter today.

The Browns unraveled yesterday after a strong start to the 2020 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly ran Cleveland off the field in a 38-7 blowout at Heinz Field, moving the Steelers to 5-0 and dropping the Browns to 4-2.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to be the problem rather than the solution. It appears even Mayfield’s own teammates are running out of patience.

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot reported Monday afternoon Njoku is demanding a trade before the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline. David Njoku said he has not spoken with Mary Kay Cabot about a trade request.

“I did not say anything to Mary Kay about a trade request,” Njoku tweeted.

The wording is key here. David Njoku never denied that he wishes to be traded. He simply said he never told Mary Kay Cabot about a trade request.

There’s no way of knowing just yet, though. Njoku has been at the center of trade rumors dating back to last year, but obviously, it’s never resulted in an actual deal.

But if Njoku persists and continues to demand a trade, the Browns may have no other choice. Considering the Cleveland offense relies heavily on its running game, the Browns could probably afford shipping Njoku elsewhere.