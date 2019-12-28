Browns TE Has Brutally Honest Comment On Freddie Kitchens

The Cleveland Browns entered the season as one of the most-hyped teams in the NFL. Fans and analysts alike thought the team would make a run to the playoffs and potentially contend for a Super Bowl.

However, under first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens, the Browns will finish the season with a losing record. Nothing has gone right for Cleveland and the losses have hurt relationships within the Browns’ building.

Budding star tight end David Njoku suffered an injury early in the season and has been benched by Kitchens late in the year.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot asked Njoku if he has a spot on the roster if Kitchens is retained as the team’s head coach.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “I don’t want to answer that yet. I’m not sure, so no comment.”

When pressed on if he would want to return or not, Njoku’s response tells just how sour his relationship with Kitchens really is:

“I’m really doing everything I’m doing now for my teammates at this point. Obviously it’s been a rollercoaster and at this point in my life with where I’m at, I’m just doing everything for the guys that I play with.”

The Browns maintained that Kitchens will return as the team’s head coach. However, NFL insiders suggest a change could be coming to the coaching staff.

Cleveland’s final regular season game comes against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.