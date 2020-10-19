The Cleveland Browns may be 4-2, but not everyone on the roster is happy. Tight end David Njoku reportedly wants to be traded.

This season, Njoku has been limited to three games due to injury. He’s caught only five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown when on the field, as free agent acquisition Austin Hooper has been Cleveland’s No. 1 tight end.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Njoku has petitioned for a trade. This isn’t the first time he’s done so either, having originally asked to be moved back in the summer before backing off that request.

Njoku, the 29th overall pick in 2017, looked like a potential star at times during his first two seasons. But injuries wrecked his 2019 campaign and he’s been in a diminished role when he’s played this year.

“To this point, the Browns haven’t been willing to trade him, but they might be open to it if someone makes them an offer they can’t refuse,” Cabot wrote today. “The Browns need help at linebacker, safety and cornerback, and could possibly pick up a starter to help out down the stretch.”

Right now, Cleveland doesn’t look to be elite, as evidenced by their blowout losses to Baltimore and Pittsburgh, but they definitely look like a team capable of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2002.

In order to increase the likelihood of landing a playoff berth, the Browns may need to do some wheeling and dealing before the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

We’ll see if David Njoku is part of any of those moves.