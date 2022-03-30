Baker Mayfield’s days with the Cleveland Browns appear to be numbered, but his trade market hasn’t been active as some fans thought it would.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently said Mayfield’s trade market isn’t very strong is because of his $18 million base salary

“It doesn’t seem like anyone is interested at this salary,” Rapoport said. “The at this salary part is key because Baker Mayfield is unlikely to be traded at $18 million. If the Browns are able to eat some money, or the agent and new team can come up with an answer to split or deal with his salary, I believe he’ll be traded. I don’t get the sense the Browns will release him.”

As for the Browns’ asking price, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the team initially wanted at least a second-round pick for Mayfield.

Pelissero also said the Browns don’t want to take on any of the remaining money from his contract.

Even though Mayfield has shown potential from time to time, NFL fans aren’t so sure Cleveland can get a second-round pick in return for him.

He’s worth a 5th at best. https://t.co/r9vrGPXN9C — Cincinnatus C./Bayonetta Stan. (@_Moziah) March 30, 2022

Mayfield reportedly plans on throwing with Cole Beasley and Danny Amendola while he waits for a trade from the Browns.

Where do you think Baker Mayfield will end up?