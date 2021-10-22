Browns Troll Von Miller After Win Over Broncos

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller talked plenty of trash about the Cleveland Browns offensive line heading into yesterday’s game. But after the Browns won while Miller left the game injured, the victorious team got to have some fun.

Earlier in the week, Miller vowed to “kill” the Browns’ offensive tackles – who he didn’t know by name. That player was Blake Hance. And after Miller left the game with an injury midway through, the Browns reminded him.

Taking to Twitter, the Browns did a “vitals check for a guy named Blake,” with body temperature, pulse rate, breathing rate and blood pressure. They finished with the conclusion “Status – Still Alive!!!”

Browns fans got a big laugh for sure. Over 2,000 fans have dropped it a like, with hundreds more sharing the delightful dig at the Broncos’ all-world pass rusher.

Vitals check for a guy named Blake:

Body Temp – ✅

Pulse Rate – ✅

Breathing Rate – ✅

Blood Pressure – ✅

Status – Still Alive!!! pic.twitter.com/9CrIGqezx9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2021

The Cleveland Browns won that game 17-14 without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb. Veteran Case Keenum and D’Ernest Johnson led the way to that victory in their absence.

Von Miller, meanwhile, left the game after making two tackles and suffering a leg injury.

Fortunately for Miller, it looks like the injury wasn’t too serious. But he may want to be a little bit more humble in the Broncos’ next big matchup.

The Broncos have now lost four in a row as their offense has failed to keep up with how good their defense is.

Will Von Miller avoid trash-talking the Browns in their next meeting?