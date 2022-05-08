Browns Unlikely To Bring Jarvis Landry Back: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns jogs across the field after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns released Jarvis Landry in March in what was a cost-cutting move. Since then, there have been rumors that the team could bring him back at a lower price.

That seems unlikely, following the latest report from long-time beat writer Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Cabot is calling it "unlikely" that the Browns will bring Landry back after drafting Purdue wide receiver David Bell.

"Although Bell can play outside, he’ll probably initially work in the slot, which would make Landry expendable," Cabot wrote.

If the Browns are out on Landry, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens seem like the most likely landing spots. Landry is from Louisiana and visited the Saints recently, and the Ravens are reportedly interested in the veteran wideout.

Judging by some of the reaction to Cabot's Landry news, Saints and Ravens fans are preparing for possibly signing Landry, while many Browns fans are still hopeful their team will add an experienced receiver.

A Pro Bowler every season from 2015-19, Landry played in 12 games for the Browns last season, catching 52 passes for 570 yards and two scores.

In four seasons in Cleveland, he registered 288 receptions for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns.