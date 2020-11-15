Browns Fans Have A Blunt Message For The Franchise Today

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans played in some awful weather this afternoon.

Cleveland and Houston were delayed for about a half an hour to start this afternoon’s game. Heavy winds and icy rain swirled around the stadium in Northeast Ohio.

Even the Browns admitted that the pregame weather was crazy.

The pre-game weather was wild 😆 pic.twitter.com/o1ZOTxMDBG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2020

This is nothing new for Cleveland, though. The Browns play in a cold-weather city and often have to dela with the elements.

Fans are starting to get sick of it, though.

Is it time for a dome in Cleveland? Many are saying yes.

“Been saying for 20 years but I’m ready for a dome or retractable roof. This isn’t fun to watch, this isn’t fun to attend. It’s cost the city so much money. ‘WE LOVE FOOTBALL WEATHER’ isn’t a grown up point of view and shouldn’t shape public policy,” longtime Cleveland host Anthony Lima tweeted.

Been saying for 20 years but I’m ready for a dome or retractable roof. This isn’t fun to watch, this isn’t fun to attend. It’s cost the city so much money. “WE LOVE FOOTBALL WEATHER” isn’t a grown up point of view and shouldn’t shape public policy — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) November 15, 2020

He’s not wrong.

At this point, having a football stadium without a retractable roof is irresponsible. At a certain point, Cleveland will probably have to make the move and get one.

No dome was a mistake then, it’s still a mistake now. The faculty could be used more than 10x a year — Chris Vilagi (@ChrisVilagi) November 15, 2020

The Browns are handling the elements OK today, though.

Cleveland is leading Houston, 10-0, early in the fourth quarter. The game is on local FOX stations.