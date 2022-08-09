Browns Wide Receiver Reportedly Carted Off Field Tuesday

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are hoping for good news on wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant.

Grant, who signed a three-year deal with the Browns this offseason, was carted off the practice field on Tuesday with an apparent leg injury. There's been no update on his status.

Grant is coming off back-to-back second-team All-Pro selections and his first Pro Bowl honor. He finished last season with the Chicago Bears after being traded from the Miami Dolphins in October.

In six professional seasons, Grant has returned four punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns while also making an impact at wide receiver.

The diminutive former Texas Tech star has 100 receptions, 1,140 receiving yards and seven touchdowns to his name.

"I always preach that I’m a receiver first before a returner, and I’m going to continue to preach that message, and I’m going to continue to work on that until I get that opportunity to have that breakout season," Grant said over the weekend, via News5Cleveland.com.

Anytime a player is carted off with a leg issue, it is never a good sign. Hopefully, whatever injury Grant suffered is worse than it appeared, for his own sake and the Browns'.