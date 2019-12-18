This season has been one to forget for the Cleveland Browns, as rumors continue to swirl about Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham potentially wanting out. Well, it turns out those rumors have bothered one of those star wideouts.

Beckham isn’t a stranger to being involved in trade rumors, but the latest reports stating that Landry has told teams to “come get me” is certainly interesting.

Landry signed a long-term contract with the Browns a few years ago. However, there are rumblings about him requesting a trade in the future.

When asked about those rumors, Landry “vehemently denied” that he told the Arizona Cardinals’ sideline to trade for him.

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry vehemently denied NFL Network report that stated he told #AZCardinals sideline “come get me.” Landry said he would never do that and the accusation bothers him. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 18, 2019

It’s been a chaotic year for the Browns, which all stems back to the unrealistic expectations that were thrusted upon the team.

While there might be a disconnect between Landry and the front office, the veteran wideout doesn’t sound ready to seek another opportunity. Besides, the former second-round pick is still having a Pro Bowl season in Cleveland.

Landry has 74 receptions for 1,018 yards and five touchdowns this season. As for Beckham, the former All-Pro hasn’t found nearly as much success.

We’ll continue to monitor this situation as this will be an interesting offseason for the Browns.