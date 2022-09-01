Browns Worked Out Veteran Tight End On Thursday
The Cleveland Browns are looking to add tight end depth with only two players on the roster at that spot.
Cleveland worked out veteran tight end Jesse James today, according to the league's waiver wire. James spent last season with the Chicago Bears.
Prior to that, he suited up for the Detroit Lions (2019-20) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-18).
In seven NFL seasons, James has caught 157 passes for 1,522 yards and 12 touchdowns, much of that damage coming with Pittsburgh.
The Penn State alum played in 14 games for the Bears last season, making nine starts. James caught seven passes for 62 yards and one touchdown.
The Browns already have David Njoku and Harrison Bryant as their top two tight ends, so adding James would give them another experienced option at that spot.