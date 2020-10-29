Browns WR Announces He’s Replacing Odell In Starting Lineup

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns lost star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a torn ACL.

Beckham attempted to make a tackle on an interception from quarterback Baker Mayfield. He suffered the season-ending injury in the process of the tackle.

Despite losing OBJ, the Browns offense flourished en route to an impressive 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. After the injury to Odell, Mayfield spread the ball around on offense.

Mayfield ended the day with 297 passing yards and five touchdowns. His favorite target on the day was backup wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who came in for an injury Odell Beckham Jr.

With Odell gone for the season, reporters asked Higgins what he expects from his role this weekend. “I’m in the starting lineup as of now,” Higgins told reporters.

#Browns WR Rashard Higgins on how much he expects his role to expand with OBJ out: I'm in the starting lineup as of now — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 29, 2020

The former Colorado State star hasn’t seen much work in his four previous seasons with the Browns. His best season came in 2018, when he racked up 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns.

On Sunday afternoon when he came into the game, Higgins immediately became a go-to weapon for Mayfield. He racked up six receptions for 110 yards – out-gaining the next highest receiver by 54 yards.

He should be a key piece of the team’s offense moving forward with Odell gone for the season.

Next up for the Browns is a contest against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.