Browns WR Carted Off After Reported Knee Injury

The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver depth appears to have taken a considerable hit.

Browns wide receiver Isaiah Weston was carted off the field during Saturday's practice.

The rookie wide receiver is reportedly dealing with a knee injury.

Weston joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent after posting 37 catches for 883 yards and five touchdowns at UNI in 2021.

"Isaiah Weston is the second Panther to join the NFL ranks in the 2022 season," the Panthers announced. "The Cleveland Browns picked up Weston, a wide receiver, as a free agent. Weston joins , a first-round draft pick, as the first Panthers to receive offers from NFL teams for the upcoming season. Weston finished in the top three among wide receivers in three events completed at the NFL Combine. He was only one of three wide receivers who completed the bench press rotation. He led the field with 20 reps. He was second in the vertical jump with a leap of 40 inches. He tied for second in the standing broad jump, just an inch behind the leader with a jump of 11-feet, 3 inches."

A disappointing injury development for the rookie out of UNI. Hopefully it's nothing serious.