Browns WR Jarvis Landry Updates His Offseason Status

Jarvis Landry had yet another productive season for the Cleveland Browns despite not being fully healthy. Once the 2019 regular season came to an end, the former second-round pick underwent hip surgery.

Landry is one of the shiftiest wideouts in the NFL. It’s imperative that he’s at 100 percent in order for him to make sharp cuts and beat defenders in the slot.

On Wednesday, Landry spoke to reporters in a video conference call. Since he’s three months removed from hip surgery, the LSU product provided an update on his status and when he expects to be on the field.

“Right now, I’m a little bit ahead of schedule,” Landry told reporters. “But the most important thing is taking it day by day. I can’t predict when exactly I’ll be on the field, whether that’s July, August or September. My return date though is sometime in August.”

Landry hasn’t missed a game yet in his NFL career. The hope in Cleveland is that his streak doesn’t end this fall.

This past season, Landry had 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. He did that while sharing targets with Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland upgraded its receiving corps through the draft and free agency. The front office signed Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper and drafted former Michigan wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.

If the Browns are going to reach their full potential in 2020, the offense will need Landry on the field.