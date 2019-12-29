Browns WR Odell Beckham Makes Declaration For 2020

The 2019 season was one to forget for Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns. However, the star wide receiver is confident next year will be better, for him at least.

After today’s game–a 33-23 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals that wrapped up a 6-10 season for the Browns–Beckham told reporters he is confident that “the best me” will be on display in 2020.

Beckham added that he was at “80 percent” this season with a groin injury. Of course, that’s the health issue that Baker Mayfield seemingly implied the Browns’ training staff mishandled.

Odell Beckham to Cleveland reporters after Browns loss: 2020 is “going to be the best me” and “I can’t wait.” Called himself 80 percent all year because of the groin issue. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 29, 2019

When the Browns traded for Beckham in March, they were expecting to receive a game-breaking talent to pair with Mayfield. Instead, the sixth-year pro didn’t quite look like his usual self all season.

Couple that with Mayfield’s sophomore meltdown and you have Beckham producing the worst stat line of his career (not counting 2017 when he played in only four games due to injuries). Odell played in all 16 games for Cleveland, but caught just 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

All of those totals are career lows for a full season.