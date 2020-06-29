Cam Newton Reportedly Spoke With 1 Other NFL Team

Cam Newton reportedly spoke with one other NFL franchise before signing with the New England Patriots on Sunday evening.

The 31-year-old quarterback signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on Sunday. The deal is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million with incentives. It’s essentially a prove-it contract for the former MVP.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots were the only team to show “real interest” in Newton, but he did speak with one other franchise.

“The truth of the matter is that Cam Newton did not have offers from any other teams,” Schefter said. “The Cleveland Browns did speak to Cam Newton at one point in time, but those talks never really went anywhere.”

The Browns have Baker Mayfield lined up at starter for 2020, though he’s yet to fully live up to his No. 1 overall pick hype. Some have suggested that Cleveland could move on from Mayfield after the 2020 season.

Alas, Newton ends up in New England, where he’ll play for Bill Belichick.

Belichick has spoken very highly of Newton in recent years.

“I think when you talk about mobile quarterbacks, guys that are tough to handle, tackle, can throw, run, make good decisions, can beat you in a lot of — I would put Newton at the top of the list,” Belichick said of Newton in 2017. “I’m not saying that there aren’t a lot of other good players that do that. But I would say of all the guys we play or that have played recently in the last couple years, I would definitely put him — he’s the hardest guy to do it with.”

If Newton is healthy, he could make a lot of NFL teams feel dumb for passing on the chance to sign him.