Cam Newton To Browns? NFL World Reacts To Speculation

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Assuming Deshaun Watson is handed down a lengthy suspension, the Cleveland Browns are likely to add to their quarterback room.

There are rumors that they might be interested in Jimmy Garoppolo, and now, thanks to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, speculation that former league MVP Cam Newton is on their radar.

"There’s apparently some chatter about the possibility of the Browns adding Cam Newton, in the event that Watson isn’t available for the full season," Florio wrote. "Would Newton be an option for half of the season? Would he be the backup to Brissett or the starter?"

Again, this is strictly hypothetical, but backup or starter, the possibility of Cam in Cleveland has polarized fans into two camps.

Some are all for it, while others are less gung ho, to say the least.

After serving as the New England Patriots' primary starter in 2020, Newton played in eight games and started five for the Carolina Panthers last season.

His second stint with the Panthers was not nearly as fruitful as his first one from 2011-19. Newton completed only 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions, though he did rush for 230 yards and five more scores.

As of now, the onetime No. 1 overall pick is still a free agent with training camps around the corner.