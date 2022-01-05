The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Case Keenum Has Honest Admission About Baker Mayfield’s Health This Year

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield will not play in the Cleveland Browns’ season finale due to his ailing shoulder, but the quarterback’s health has been an issue all season.

Mayfield tore the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 and then suffered a fracture in it the following month. He battled through the pain and damage to start 14 games but did not look like himself most of the time.

On Wednesday, Mayfield’s backup Case Keenum shared some insight into what the fourth-year signal caller was dealing with this year, telling reporters it was a “small miracle” Mayield was able to get on the field some weeks.

Perhaps there is some hyperbole there, but it was clear from watching Mayfield that he wasn’t right physically.

There’s legitimate debate about what kind of ceiling the 2018 No. 1 overall pick has in the NFL, but Mayfield’s play for most of this season was arguably as bad as we’ve ever seen from him.

With the Browns out of the playoff chase, Mayfield is sitting out this week and will have surgery as soon as possible. Hopefully he makes a full recovery and comes back a much healthier and effective player in 2022.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.