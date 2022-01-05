Baker Mayfield will not play in the Cleveland Browns’ season finale due to his ailing shoulder, but the quarterback’s health has been an issue all season.

Mayfield tore the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 and then suffered a fracture in it the following month. He battled through the pain and damage to start 14 games but did not look like himself most of the time.

On Wednesday, Mayfield’s backup Case Keenum shared some insight into what the fourth-year signal caller was dealing with this year, telling reporters it was a “small miracle” Mayield was able to get on the field some weeks.

More from Case on Baker: "There were some weeks, getting him onto the field was a small miracle.” #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 5, 2022

Perhaps there is some hyperbole there, but it was clear from watching Mayfield that he wasn’t right physically.

There’s legitimate debate about what kind of ceiling the 2018 No. 1 overall pick has in the NFL, but Mayfield’s play for most of this season was arguably as bad as we’ve ever seen from him.

With the Browns out of the playoff chase, Mayfield is sitting out this week and will have surgery as soon as possible. Hopefully he makes a full recovery and comes back a much healthier and effective player in 2022.