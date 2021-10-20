The Spun

Case Keenum Sends Clear Message Before Start vs. Broncos

Case Keenum on the sidelines with Baker Mayfield.CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Case Keenum #5 and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a touchdown pass by Mayfield during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have already ruled out Baker Mayfield for this Thursday night’s clash with the Denver Broncos, opening the door for Case Keenum to make his first start since the 2019 season.

Keenum, who signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Browns in 2020, has plenty of experience as a starting quarterback in the NFL. That’s why he’s not nervous about this Thursday’s game.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Keenum had a message for anyone doubting what he can do under center for the Browns.

“I’m built for this,” Keenum told reporters. “I’ve done this my whole career. To not knowing if I’m going to start to introducing myself to players before the play starts type of stuff. I’m ready to take advantage of it.”

In 2017, Keenum had 3,547 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He ultimately led the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship Game that season.

Following that magical season in Minnesota, Keenum had brief stints with Denver and Washington. Now, he’ll get to show what he can do in Cleveland.

Unfortunately for Keenum, he won’t have Nick Chubb or Kareem Hunt by his side against the Broncos this Thursday.

Kickoff for the Broncos-Browns game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.