Charles Barkley Is Furious With 1 Star NFL Running Back

NFL bettors hopes were dashed last weekend as Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns didn’t cover as -4.5 point favorites last weekend against the Texans.

In a torrential, Midwest downpour, the Browns outlasted Houston in an ugly game. However, Chubb had the chance to score on Cleveland’s last drive after he burst through the line for a 59-yard gain. Right before reaching the end zone, he stepped out of bounds on the Texans’ one-yard line. The Browns won by three points, 10-7.

Disgruntled bettors around the country expressed their dismay at the running back’s play. Among them, Charles Barkley.

In an interview with ESPN Cleveland, the NBA Hall-of-Famer expressed some pretty significant frustration regarding Chubb’s actions.

“If you guys see Nick Chubb, please just punch him in his face for me,” Barkley said. “I had the Browns last week and let me tell you something — I don’t know Nick Chubb, he’s a nice kid, but if he runs out of bounds like that again I’m going to fly to Cleveland personally and beat the hell out of him. I’m jumping up and down thinking I’m going to get this cover, and when he ran out of bounds, I was like, ‘Wait. Did he just run out of bounds?’ So next time I see Nick Chubb, I’m going to punch him in the face.”

Barkley’s comments are definitely in jest, but they completely sum up the feeling of so many NFL fans around the country. Also, sign me up for a Barkley vs. Chubb boxing match.

Some fans praised the running back’s actions as Cleveland could kneel out the clock safely and not give the ball back to Houston. Although the Texans were already out of reach, too many teams have lost after kicking back to the other team.

Looking at you, Todd Gurley.

Cleveland (6-3) will look to cover on Sunday as they play the Eagles as three-point favorites.