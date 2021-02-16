J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans agreed to part ways late last week, giving the three-time Defensive Player of the Year a chance to explore his options this offseason. Now 31, the veteran edge-rusher wants a chance to compete for a Super Bowl before time runs out on his career.

Fanbases from around the NFL have made their pleas to Watt, hoping that he’ll consider their team when making a decision this spring. Even current players joined in, including Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

On Tuesday, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum joined the fray.

A noted Browns fan, McCollum tweeted a message to Watt, reminding him to consider Cleveland when looking at potential destinations this offseason.

“Figured I waited enough days for things to chill out. You’re more than welcome to come to Cleveland to play for my @Browns. Defense would be sensational. Just a thought @JJWatt. Let me know if you need anything in Ohio. Plus we get plenty of snow. Blessings,” McCollum wrote to Watt.

Figured I waited enough days for things to chill out. You’re more than welcome to come to Cleveland to play for my @Browns . Defense would be sensational. Just a thought @JJWatt . Let me know if you need anything in Ohio. Plus we get plenty of snow. Blessings — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 16, 2021

As he recovers from a left foot injury, McCollum has turned into somewhat of a front office ambassador for the Cleveland Browns. In a similar manner to his pitch to Watt, the NBA star tried to convince All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman to consider the Ohio organization in free agency.

McCollum has the right idea in going after defensive veterans this spring. The Browns ranked 21st in scoring defense in 2020 and could make improvements at all three levels. Watt would pair nicely with former No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, combining to make a fearsome defensive front.

Although McCollum and the Browns will do their best to woo the five-time All-Pro, plenty of other teams will be in the Watt sweepstakes. A handful of the NFL’s top competitors plan to pursue the 31-year-old over the next few weeks.

However, Cleveland expects to be right in the mix. With McCollum on the case, it’s possible Watt could end up with the Browns in 2021.