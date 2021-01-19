Clay Matthews III Has A Message For Hall Of Fame Voters

The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee meets today to discuss and vote on candidates for the incredible honor. Among the finalists is star linebacker Clay Matthews Jr.

The former Cleveland Browns stand out played nearly two full decades in the NFL. The No. 12 overall pick out of USC played for the Browns from 1978-93, before three final pro seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He is a member of one of the more impressive football families in the world.

During his run, Matthews was a Second-Team All-Pro in 1984, and reached four Pro Bowls. He finished his career with 1,595 tackles, 69.5 sacks, 16 interceptions, and a defensive touchdown. He is a member of the Browns ring of honor.

His son, Clay Matthews III, has had an impressive NFL career of his own, starring for the Green Bay Packers from 2009-18 and six-time Pro Bowler. Matthews III took to Twitter to implore Hall of Fame voters to “dive deeper” into his father’s candidacy ahead of this year’s vote. It is Matthews Jr.’s last opportunity to make the Hall of Fame as a modern era finalist.

This is my dad’s last year as a modern era finalist for the HOF. I ask that all media voting tomorrow dive deeper into his career and you’ll see his enshrinement is long overdue. — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) January 19, 2021

Clay Matthews Jr. may have an uphill climb though, given how loaded this year’s list of finalists is. Among the other finalists: Calvin Johnson, Peyton Manning, Zach Thomas, Reggie Wayne, and Charles Woodson.

This is his first year as a finalist, in his 20th year of eligibility to make it to Canton. The 2021 class is scheduled to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8, 2021.

Good luck to all 15 finalists today.

