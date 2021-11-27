Browns Announce Official Decision On RB Kareem Hunt

For the first time since Week 6, Kareem Hunt is officially back. Moments ago, the Cleveland Browns announced that Hunt is being activated from injured reserve.

Hunt has been out for over a month due to a calf injury. Prior to the injury, the Pro Bowl running back had 361 rushing yards, 161 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the Browns’ first six games.

With Hunt back in the mix, the Browns can lean heavily on their ground game on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

We've activated T Jack Conklin and RB Kareem Hunt from injured reserve — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 27, 2021

The Browns’ decision to activate Hunt from injured reserve isn’t a surprising one. Hunt has been hinting throughout the week that he’s going to suit up for the Ravens game.

“I’ll see how I feel during the week but I’m definitely feeling like I’m going to play,” Hunt said, via the Browns’ official website. “I always bring the fire so I’m definitely going to come with a lot of energy and fire and just the love because I missed the game.”

Hunt will have a chance to show that fire this weekend against a division opponent.

Browns fans should expect to see a heavy dose of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on Sunday night.

Kickoff for the Browns-Ravens game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.