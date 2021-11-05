Browns Announce Official Decision On WR Odell Beckham Jr

The Odell Beckham Jr era in Cleveland is officially over. On Friday morning, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the team is releasing the veteran wide receiver.

A statement from GM Andrew Berry confirmed the team is moving on. In his statement, Berry suggested it is in the best interest of the Browns to release the former All-Pro wide receiver.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns,” Berry said in the statement.

“We appreciate all of his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Odell and the Browns never meshed for whatever reason. After Baker Mayfield received heavy criticism from Odell’s father, though, there was no other way for this to end.

Now he’ll have the opportunity to play for a new team. The former star wide receiver won’t clear waivers until Monday, which means his future will be in limbo for a few days.

If he clears waivers, Odell will be able to select which team he wants to play for. Several teams expressed interest in Odell before the trade deadline passed.

The Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers could use a wide receive like Odell.

Where will Odell play next?