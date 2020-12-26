The Spun

Browns Announce Their Flight To New Jersey Has Been Delayed Due To Contract Tracing

The NFL seemingly quelled the spread of COVID-19 within the league after a rough few weeks during the middle of the regular season. Games have continued without many problems and it looks like every team will play the full 16-game slate.

However, just a day before their Week 16 contest against the Jets, the Cleveland Browns might be in some trouble.

According to an announcement from the team, the Browns delayed their flight to New Jersey after a positive COVID-19 test. Cleveland will now conduct extensive contact tracing before determining the next step.

“Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player’s test results have come back positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement on Twitter. “Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted. The team is holding meetings remotely as we continue to consult with the NFL and medical expert on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

Cleveland has closed its facility multiple times earlier in the year and thankfully has prevented any sort of larger outbreak. Hopefully, the Browns can protect the rest of the organization and still be able to play on Sunday.

Cleveland needs the opportunity to play the Jets in order to still compete for a division title. The Browns currently sit one game behind the Steelers with two games to play. Cleveland will meet Pittsburgh in Week 17 in an all-important match-up.

But first, the Browns need to get through the Jets. The AFC East bottom-feeders are coming off their lone win of the year over the Rams. Ideally, the Browns can remain safe and make the trip to the Meadowlands later on Saturday.

Stay tuned for more information from Cleveland.


