Cleveland Browns Announce Historic Female Front Office News

On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns made NFL history with one of their front office moves.

The Browns have announced that Glenn Cook and Catherine Raiche are their new assistant general managers under Andrew Berry. With this move now official, Raiche has become the highest-ranking female executive in the league.

Raiche spent over three years with the Philadelphia Eagles. She helped with the team's football operations and player personnel.

Now, Raiche will be tasked with handling the Browns' day-to-day operations and contributing to strategic roster decisions.

In addition to hiring Raiche, the Browns agreed to deals with Hajriz Aliu, Chris Buford, Ryan Conway, Shawn Heinlen, Jimmy Raye and Cyrus Wolford.

The hope is that these additions will help general manager Andrew Berry lead the Browns to new heights.

"We're excited to welcome the newest members of our football operations staff and looking forward to others within our organization receiving expanded roles and additional responsibility," Berry said, via the team's official website. "We have a number of talented people from various backgrounds that will maximize our efforts to create sustained success. We look forward to these staffing changes reinforcing the diverse, multi-disciplinary and collaborative work environment we strive to create."