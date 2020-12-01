Browns Announce Official Update On Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns received a piece of good new heading into Week 13 of the NFL regular season.

According to Ian Rapoport, the team activated Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Pro Bowl defensive end will now be eligible to return for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Garrett will be active for the first time since the Browns Week 10 win over Houston. He’s missed the last few games after testing positive for COVID-19 soon after the victory over the Texans.

When he’s been on the field in 2020, the 25-year-old pass rusher has been a menace. Garrett is on pace for the best season of his career, already with 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles through nine games played.

The #Browns activated pass-rusher Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed Ronnie Harrison Jr. (shoulder) on Injured Reserve. Harrison may have a chance to return late in the season, potentially in the (gulp) playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2020

In the same report, the Browns place Ronnie Harrison Jr. on Injured Reserve. The 23-year-old safety may have a chance to return late in the season, or perhaps the playoffs. Cleveland signed former Seahawks start Tedric Thompson to sure up their secondary on Monday.

Getting Garrett back heading into a brutal stretch of regular season games will be extremely beneficial for the Browns. Cleveland closes its season with three of their five games coming again the Titans, the Ravens, and the Steelers. Although it’s unlikely the organization will need to win more than two games to make the playoffs, the Browns can bring Garrett back to speed for the postseason.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has already paid dividends for Cleveland. Garrett quickly established himself as one of the league’s best at getting after the quarterback. Although he’s completed just one full season, he has 40 sacks in 46 games combined with an impressive 10 forced fumbles. The 25-year-old star will factor into the postseason roster in a big way as Cleveland hopes to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Garrett and the Browns take on the Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 6.