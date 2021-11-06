Cleveland Browns Announce Significant Roster Move

Over the past few days all of the news involving the Cleveland Browns has revolved around wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

However, Saturday morning’s Browns news has nothing to do with the soon to be former Browns wide receiver. Instead, the offense is getting a boost in the form of a fullback and an offensive lineman.

Cleveland activated fullback Andy Janovich and center Nick Harris from Injured Reserve. Unfortunately, starting offensive lineman Jack Conklin is headed to IR after he suffered a brutal elbow injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The Cleveland Browns have activated FB Andy Janovich and C Nick Harris from injured reserve,” the Browns said in a statement. “The team also placed T Jack Conklin (elbow) on injured reserve. In addition, the Browns elevated DT Sheldon Day and TE Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad.”

Now back to Odell. The Browns reportedly re-worked the former star wide receiver’s contract and agreed to release him on Friday.

While the two sides agreed to a divorce, the Browns didn’t actually process the decision on Friday. According to multiple reports, the move will become official today and Beckham Jr can hit waivers on Tuesday.

Cleveland faces off against the Cincinnati Bengals in a pivotal AFC North showdown this weekend.