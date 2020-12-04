Colin Cowherd: Browns Will Move Off Baker Mayfield With Loss This Weekend

Will the Cleveland Browns move on from quarterback Baker Mayfield as soon as next week? It depends on what happens in Cleveland’s clash with the Titans this coming weekend, per Colin Cowherd.

It’s pretty clear the Browns don’t have much trust in Mayfield this season. Cleveland doesn’t call many passing plays against good teams, instead relying on the team’s dominant rushing attack. Against the bad teams? Well, Mayfield looks like a quality starter. But Mayfield and the Browns won’t be facing many bad teams if they make the playoffs.

The Browns are firmly in the playoff mix, thanks to their 8-3 record this season. But there’s still a bit of quarterback controversy within the organization. Mayfield is just too inconsistent, especially against above-average teams, to keep the front-office satisfied.

Cowherd believes Mayfield’s performance against the Titans this coming weekend will dictate whether the Browns keep the Oklahoma alum as their starter. If he fails to lead Cleveland to a win, we may have seen the last of Mayfield as the team’s starter.

"The Browns will make a decision privately on the flight back. If Baker gets rolled like he did against Pittsburgh or Baltimore, they're moving off of him." @ColinCowherd on the importance of Sunday's game vs. Tennessee: pic.twitter.com/zBX13W1DbI — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 4, 2020

It’s hard to believe the Browns will make their final, concrete decision on Baker Mayfield this weekend.

Cleveland already knows what it has in Mayfield. If the team thought it had a better chance with backup Case Keenum, a quarterback change would’ve been made by now. But that doesn’t mean the Browns won’t take a look at quarterback prospects in next year’s draft.

It’s highly unlikely the Cleveland Browns make a quarterback change this season. But Cowherd thinks it’s possible, depending on the outcome of the Browns-Titans game this weekend.

[The Herd]