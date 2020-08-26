Browns Reportedly Claim Former Cincinnati Bengals WR

Damion Willis spent his first NFL season with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Troy product will be heading to the other NFL team in the state of Ohio for his second year: the Cleveland Browns.

Willis was one of the players tasked with filling in for Bengals star A.J. Green last year. He caught three passes for 30 yards in his Sept. 8 NFL debut against the Seattle Seahawks. He had his most productive NFL game in Week 5, catching four passes for 38 yards.

Willis finished with nine catches for 82 total yards on the year. After being put on the PUP list in late July, the Bengals waived by the Bengals on Tuesday. It didn’t take long for the Browns to land him.

Cleveland is looking to add more pieces around Baker Mayfield, who enters a pretty pivotal third year. With star receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on the field, the Browns have some serious firepower, though they had trouble getting on the same page last year.

The #Browns claimed WR Damion Willis off waivers from the #Bengals, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2020

After an impressive rookie season, Mayfield—the 2018 NFL Draft No. 1 pick—really struggled in 2019. He threw for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions, with his numbers dropping pretty much across the board, even after the addition of Beckham from the New York Giants.

The Browns entered the 2019 season with a ton of hype, but with a pretty tumultuous coaching situation, and an offense that never got on track, the team went just 6-10. Some think this year, with Kevin Stefanski installed as head coach, could be the season that the team takes the long-awaited leap forward.

Whether Damion Willis factors into those plans as we reach the season is yet to be seen. The Cleveland Browns open the 2020 season at the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13.

