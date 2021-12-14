Browns Reportedly Dealing With A ‘Significant’ Outbreak

The Cleveland Browns may have to take on the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend without a few impact players. According to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, the Browns are dealing with a “significant” number of COVID-19 cases.

“Hearing Browns have a *significant* number of COVID cases among players — including multiple key guys on offense,” Martin reported on Tuesday afternoon. “Stay tuned.”

Martin’s report came after Josina Anderson said the Browns returned some positive COVID-19 tests.

Hearing #Browns have a *significant* number of COVID cases among players — including multiple key guys on offense. Stay tuned. — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 14, 2021

ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed two of the “key guys” who are dealing with issues on the COVID-19 front. It turns out wide receiver Jarvis Landry and offensive guard Wyatt Teller tested positive.

The Browns then announced on Twitter that eight players have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including Jedrick Wills, Austin Hooper, Takkarist McKinley, Drew Forbes, Ross Travis, and JoJo Natson.

Browns’ WR Jarvis Landry and G Wyatt Teller tested positive are being placed on the Reserve/COVID list, sources tell @ByKimberleyA and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2021

Since they’re dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases at the moment, the Browns’ meetings this week will be virtual.

Browns reporter Jake Trotter added that all players, coaches and personnel will have to wear masks this week. This is because they’re under intense protocols.

Hopefully, the Browns can get this situation under control as soon as possible.