Cleveland Browns Have Released 2nd Year Tight End

There may not be a team in the NFL with more depth at tight end than the Cleveland Browns. As of right now, their depth chart includes Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku.

Since the Browns are already loaded at tight end for the 2021 season, the front office has decided to part ways with one of the younger pass catchers on their roster.

ESPN reporter Jake Trotter just announced that Cleveland has waived second-year tight end Kyle Markway.

After going undrafted in 2020, the South Carolina product joined the New York Giants for training camp. His stint with the franchise didn’t last very long though, as he was waived in August.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Markway for the final two weeks of training camp before cutting him in early September. The Browns decided to take a chance on Markway and sign him to their practice squad on Sept. 21, 2020.

Once the 2020 season was over, Markway signed a reserve/futures contract with the Browns. Unfortunately, his run with the AFC North squad has come to an end.

Markway showed off his receiving skills during his final season with the Gamecocks. In 2019, he had 31 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s very possible that Markway will sign a deal with another NFL team before training camp begins in July.