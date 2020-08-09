Cleveland Browns Have Released A Rookie Tight End

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of starting caliber skill players on their roster heading into 2020. But apparently they determined rookie tight end Nate Wieting wasn’t one of them.

On Sunday, the Browns waived the rookie tight end and signed offensive guard Michael Dunn. The move keeps the team at 80 players heading into mid-August.

Wieting was an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. In three years with the Hawkeyes, he recorded 13 receptions for 185 yards.

Replacing him is Dunn, who has spent the last three seasons bouncing around various NFL practice squads and other professional leagues. He’s played for the Birmingham Iron in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football and the XFL’s Seattle Dragons.

Browns sign Michael Dunn, waive Nate Wieting https://t.co/8o4YeW9OkH — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 9, 2020

The Browns have stars or star-potential just about everywhere on the offense heading into 2020. Baker Mayfield is heading into his third year with a supporting cast that includes Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and David Njoku.

Even on the offensive line there’s some star power. Guard Joel Bitonio, tackle Jack Conklin and center JC Tretter have all found success with the Browns or around the league.

But it’s going to take a lot more than star power for Cleveland to end their 18-year playoff drought. They have a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, who is in his first year on the job.

33-year-old general manager Andrew Berry is also in his first year, made a lot of moves to ensure that his first offseason was a good one.

Will the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs in 2020?