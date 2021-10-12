The Browns Have Placed 3 Players On Injured Reserve

Last week, it was announced that Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard would have season-ending surgery. The Browns’ recent injury woes go beyond Hubbard, as revealed today.

Hubbard has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced. He’s joined by fullback Andy Janovich and safety M.J. Stewart.

Hubbard last played in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, serving a pretty big role. He was in on 66-percent of the team’s snaps in that game, but his triceps injury will knock him out for the remainder of the year.

Janovich and Stewart are each out after playing in the team’s first five games, including Sunday’s dramatic loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Those two will be eligible to rejoin the team in three weeks.

#Browns placing FB Andy Janovich (hamstring), DB MJ Stewart (hamstring) and OL Chris Hubbard (triceps) on IR. Calling up FB Johnny Stanton and DE Joe Jackson from practice squad — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 12, 2021

Janovich isn’t a huge part of the Browns offense, with 35 total offensive snaps this year. He rushed twice against the Houston Texans in Week 2, scoring a touchdown. In Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, he caught a pass for a successful two-point conversion. He’s also a special teams contributor.

Stewart has 11 tackles on the year for the Browns defense. He played 92-percent of the team’s defensive snaps in Week 1, though he’s been more of a special teamer in the weeks since.

The Browns have called up Johnny Stanton to fill in for Janovich, and has added defensive end Joe Jackson from the practice squad. Cornerback Tim Harris is coming off of the COVID-19 list, while Alex Taylor has been added to the practice squad.