Kevin Stefanski’s Message For Baker Mayfield About His Offseason Workouts

As the ongoing public health crisis rages through parts of the country, including football hotbeds like Florida and Texas, NFL players have to balance preparing for the 2020 season with the risks associated with working out with other people right now. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been organizing workouts in Texas, as he attempts to take a big step forward for his third season.

Of course, that may not be the most advisable thing. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bucking advisement from the NFLPA and holding workouts in Florida, which has also seen a surge. The NFLPA has asked players to avoid group workout sessions.

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is trying to toe the line when asked about his quarterback leading workouts. It is still the offseason, so any activities are away from the team as is. Of course, it is hard to get annoyed with a young quarterback trying to step up and put his team in the best position possible for 2020.

When asked about the off-site practices today, he had a very basic wish for his players. “Stay safe,” he said, per The Plain Dealer‘s Mary Kay Cabot. That’s something everyone should strive for right now.

“It’s their offseason. We can’t really direct them to do anything, football-wise in this break,” Stefanski added.

After an impressive rookie season, Mayfield was very inconsistent last year, as the Cleveland Browns failed to live up to expectations. With the offense-minded Stefanski leading the way, there is hope that this year could represent the step forward that the franchise failed to have last year.

Mayfield has reportedly been very involved with off-season meetings, even contributing to those for other position groups virtually earlier this month. Hopefully any group workouts are conducted as safely as possible, and everyone takes things very seriously.

