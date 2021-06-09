Kevin Stefanski Announces Suspension For Browns Staffer

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the team had suspended Chief of Staff Callie Brownson following her drunk driving conviction.

Brownson, 31, pleaded no contest in municipal court earlier today to operating a vehicle under the influence. Brownson was charged with drunk driving on May 27 after being stopped in Brunswick, Ohio for reportedly driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone.

At the scene, she registered a blood alcohol content of .215, which is more than twice the state’s legal limit of .08.

Despite the transgression, Stefanski said Brownson will not lose her position with the team.

“As you guys know, extremely disappointed,’’ Stefanski said Wednesday via Cleveland.com. “We take these things very seriously. We’re working with the league on appropriate discipline. Callie obviously is very remorseful. She is going to learn from this, and we will support her along the way.”

Brownson began her NFL career with the New York Jets as a scouting intern in 2017. She spent 2018 on staff at Dartmouth before being hired by the Buffalo Bills as a coaching intern in 2019.

Stefanski hired her to be the Browns’ Chief of Staff last year, and in Week 12 Brownson made history as the first woman to coach a position group in an NFL game.

The George Mason alum filled in for tight ends coach Drew Peltzing for that game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. She later stepped in for passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers before once again subbing for Peltzing during the team’s Wild Card playoff win.